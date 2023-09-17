Shah Rukh Khan, who has so far delivered two blockbuster films this year, has also been a big hit with brands. The number of brands endorsed by the actor, as visible on television, has been steadily rising in the past three years.

As per an analysis by TAM Media Research, the actor was seen endorsing 21 brands on TV in the January-July period of 2023. This was 24 per cent higher compared to the same period of 2022 and nearly 133 per cent higher compared to the same period in 2021. In January-July period of 2021, Khan endorsed 9 brands on TV and in the same period in 2022, he endorsed 17 brands on TV.

The actor was seen endorsing brands spanning 17 categories in January-July 2023. This included aerated beverage, deodorants, smartphones, namkeen, fashion, gaming and shaving foam, among others. More recently, Khan was seen sharing screen space with Big B in the latest ad campaign by spice brand Everest, marking their collaboration for an ad campaign after nearly 17 years.

Aerated drinks

Coca-Cola India seems to have leveraged strongly on SRK’s popularity for Thums Up during the first seven months of the year. “Aerated soft drinks category and one of its advertisers Coca-Cola India topped the list (top 10 categories endorsed by SRK) with 51 per cent share of ad volumes,” TAM Media noted.

In comparison to January-July of 2022, Halidram Bhujiawala’s ad volume endorsed by SRK increased 67 times in January-July, 2023 (Prabhuji Pure Foods). Similarly, SRK endorsed ad volumes of Vanesa Care, known for Denver deodorant, which was up 104 per cent in the January-July period 2023.

In a statement, LV Krishna, CEO, TAM Media Research said Khan’s association with both regional and national brands indicates he can connect with a geographically diverse audience. “Wide-ranging category choices like paints, beverages, ecommerce/education and smartphones, showcase his mass appeal and support his public persona of being the ‘King of Bollywood’,” he added.

While the count of brands went up, the volume of ads featuring SRK in January-July 2023 versus January-July 2022 was down by 33 per cent, but increased by 25 per cent compared to January-July 2021.

SRK’s latest flick Jawan has set new records at the box office. The movie’s worldwide gross collections on the tenth day of its release are estimated at ₹797.50 crore.