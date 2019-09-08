Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passes away

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said. He breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Jethmalani’s son Mahesh and other close acquaintances said he was not keeping well for a few months.

Ram Jethmalani passed away four days before his 96th birthday on September 14, his son said.

Mahesh said his father’s last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi Road crematorium here.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.

He said, Jethmalani was “witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject“.

“In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament,” the prime minister tweeted.

Vice President condoles death

Condoling the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath,” the Vice President’s secretariat tweeted.

Sitaram Yechury tweets

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and said he had lost a “dear friend“.

“Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers,” Yechury tweeted.