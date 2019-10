The noted Saxophone exponent, Kadri Gopalanath, died in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was 69.

Born at Sajeepa Mooda village in the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada in 1950, Gopalnath was a pioneer of Carnatic music on the saxophone.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His son Manikanth Kadri is a noted music director.