November auto sales rise 10%

Led by a good festival season, the overall auto industry recorded a growth of around 10 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in November in domestic wholesales to 18,88,903 units compared with 17,19,874 units in corresponding month last year.
Except for passenger cars and three-wheelers, the wholesale numbers in other categories showed growth y-o-y during the month. The passenger car segment recorded a decline of around 3 per cent y-o-y to 1,49,949 units in November as against 1,54,223 units in the same month last year, the latest data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), revealed on Friday.
However, the wholesale of utility vehicle segment grew by 17 per cent y-o-y to 1,03,525 units in November as compared with 88,361 units in the same month last year. Therefore, led by better sales of utility vehicles, the overall wholesale of passenger vehicles grew by around 5 per cent y-o-y to 2,64,898 units during the month as compared with 2,53,139 units in November 2019.
The industry body, which is currently led by Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, had earlier projected an increase of around 13 per cent in passenger vehicle wholesale in the monthly data.
In the two-wheeler segment, while motorcycle sales grew by 15 per cent y-o-y to 10,26,705 units (against 8,93,538 units), scooter sales grew by 9 per cent y-o-y to 5,02,561 units (against 4,59,851 units) during the month.
“We have witnessed an increase in wholesale numbers in November, primarily on account of the festival season. The retail sales of two-wheelers lag behind the wholesale numbers but would even out over a period, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage with their dealers,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said.
While the festival season brought back some fervour in specific segments, the overall economic scenario would determine the industry’s performance going forward, he added.
On a sequential basis, the passenger car segment declined by 18 per cent as compared to 1,82,692 units in October. The total passenger vehicle segment also down by 14.62 per cent month-on-month as compared to 3,10,294 units in October.
The total two-wheeler segment wholesale sales also declined by 20 per cent in November as compared to 20,53,814 units in October this year. This was because most of the festivals occurred in October this year, said industry veterans.
