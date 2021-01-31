Now, cinema halls can operate at 100 per cent capacity

Content creators mean business
The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has decided to allow cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent seating , from February 1. This is expected to provide a big boost to the exhibition industry, which has been one of the hardest hit due to the pandemic.
While no cinema halls are allowed to operate in containment zones, States and Union Territories can consider proposing additional measures as per the field assessment, according to the SOP document.
The Ministry has said that movie halls will need to ensure adequate physical distancing of at least six feet is maintained outside auditoriums, in common areas and waiting areas. It has also asked multiplexes to ensure staggered show timings are followed for multiple screens and ensure that commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with any other screen in the premises.
“The exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding. Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience,” the SOP added.
“Efforts shall be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission. Audience may be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Longer intermissions may be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered manner,” the SOP added.
Cinema halls will continue to follow other prescribed protocols on sanitisation, face masks, thermal screening and encouraging digital no-contact transactions for purchase of tickets and food products.
The exhibition industry which were allowed to reopen in October had so far been operating at 50 per cent seating cap.
