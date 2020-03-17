Now, riot victims face coronavirus trauma

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The national preoccupation with Covid-19 does not appear to factor in the hundreds of victims of Delhi riots still living in crowded relief camps. An investigation report by a team of doctors on Tuesday revealed shockingly low levels of medical treatment the victims received after the riots, and they now face the threat of coronavirus pandemic.
According to Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), a non-profit non-affiliated organisation of doctors and scientists, this is an “extremely vulnerable” group. In sharp contrast to self-isolation and quarantine being prescribed, the riot victims are living in close proximity without testing facility. The biggest camp is in Idgah, Mustafabad, North-East Delhi, where about 500 victims have been accommodated, there is a second camp of about 50 people near Al Hind hospital while an unaccounted number of victims are bunched together in private homes.
The report compiled by PMSF team comprising Vikas Bajpai, Assistant Professor, Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU; Harjit Bhatti, former President Resident Doctors’ Association, AIIMS; Sumitran, a consultant radiologist with a government hospital; and five other doctors from AIIMS, said that the response of medical establishment to Delhi riot victims was “shockingly poor and inadequate”. And now they are in danger of being exposed to Covid-19.
“These are people in poor health, who have suffered injury and trauma and are now vulnerable to a highly contagious virus,” said Syed Faizan Ahmad of the Jamia Hamdard University, who was also part of the team that has been assisting riot victims.
In their report, the doctors described Al Hind hospital, a clinic of about 50-beds run by MA Anwar emerged as the main centre that provided immediate care to the riot victims. GTB Hospital, the only tertiary care government hospital in the area, has no MRI machine and the CT scan machine, according to this team, was not working during the time of the riots.
“I ferried a patient with a two-day-old bullet injury in his stomach to the GTB Hospital on February 26. He had not come out for two days because he was too scared. He had already developed an infection and was feverish. The police stopped us four times, took out his bandages to verify whether he actually had a wound. They prevented his attendant from accompanying him,” said Bhatti.
Vikas Bajpai said, “Another patient with bullet injury was sent to a private diagnostic facility by GTB because their CT Scan did not work. The private centre did not want to touch a case which might have medico-legal relevance. So he went to LNJP hospital where they said he did not have proper reference from GTB and was sent back. The fourth time, he managed to get a CT Scan. This is how we treat poor people who have already been traumatised by riot and grievous injury. And now they are living in crowded camps where they may be inflicted further by a virus.”
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...