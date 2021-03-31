Now, use Amazon Pay also for Delhi Metro travel

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Delhi Metro, in association with Amazon Pay, introduced on Wednesday the facility of recharging Delhi Metro Smart Cards through Amazon Pay. Other companies whose wallets can be used to pay for metro travel include Paytm and SBI.
The facility was jointly introduced by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, through video conferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, Mangu Singh stated, “The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone”.
DMRC recently launched various other initiatives to facilitate easy top-up of smart cards/sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations. This includes option of smart card top-up through Token Vending Machines, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, credit or debit card transaction facility at stations and netbanking using dmrcsmartcard.com, apart from other UPI and e-wallets, added the release.
