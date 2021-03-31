News

Now, use Amazon Pay also for Delhi Metro travel

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2021

Recharging facility jointly introduced by DMRC and Amazon Pay

Delhi Metro, in association with Amazon Pay, introduced on Wednesday the facility of recharging Delhi Metro Smart Cards through Amazon Pay. Other companies whose wallets can be used to pay for metro travel include Paytm and SBI.

The facility was jointly introduced by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangu Singh stated, “The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone”.

Recent initiatives

DMRC recently launched various other initiatives to facilitate easy top-up of smart cards/sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations. This includes option of smart card top-up through Token Vending Machines, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, credit or debit card transaction facility at stations and netbanking using dmrcsmartcard.com, apart from other UPI and e-wallets, added the release.

Amazon Pay, Uber collaborate to push digital payments in India

Published on March 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.