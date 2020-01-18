Nripendra Misra appointed as Chairman of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library

The Central Government has appointed Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, as the Chairman of the Executive Council (EC) of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML).This has been done after the Government decided to reconstitute the Executive Council of the NMML society.

A Surya Prakash, who is the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Council. Other key members of the Executive Council include Rajya Sabha members Vinay Sahasrabudhhe and Swapan Dasgupta besides academician Kapil Kapoor.

Meanwhile , two senior officials of the Ministry of Culture and Director of NMML will serve as ex-officio members in the EC, the order added.