Nripendra Misra appointed as Chairman of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 18, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

The Central Government has appointed Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, as the Chairman of the Executive Council (EC) of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML).This has been done after the Government decided to reconstitute the Executive Council of the NMML society.

A Surya Prakash, who is the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Council. Other key members of the Executive Council include Rajya Sabha members Vinay Sahasrabudhhe and Swapan Dasgupta besides academician Kapil Kapoor.

Meanwhile , two senior officials of the Ministry of Culture and Director of NMML will serve as ex-officio members in the EC, the order added.

