NSE, the country’s largest stock exchange, and its subsidiary NSE Clearing paid Rs 72 crore to market regulator SEBI for settling the technical glitch that halted trading on the exchange abruptly.

Individually, the National Stock Exchange paid a total of ₹50 crore and NCL doled out ₹22 crore to settle the case, according to a consent order approved by the SEBI.

The consent order is a scheme through which an entity or individual accused of a market violation can settle the matter with SEBI by paying a fee without accepting or denying the guilt.

On February 24 2021, trading was halted at the NSE for nearly four hours reportedly due to telecom links failure leading to the unavailability of the online risk management system of NCL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE.

It is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the exchange platform.

Due to the trading halt, many derivative traders faced challenges in squaring off their positions. The exchange eventually extended the trading hours beyond the routine 3.30 pm to allow the traders to conclude their transactions.

The telecom link was then affected due to construction activity near NSE headquarters at BKC in Mumbai. Following this the exchange servers were disconnected completely.

The acceptance of the settlement terms by Panel of Whole Time Members and receipt of settlement amount and undertakings, the instant proceedings initiated against the Applicants vide Show Cause Notice issued on August 11, 2021 are disposed of,” said SEBI in its order.

