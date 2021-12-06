NTAGI to take call on Covid booster shot today

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is meeting on Monday to decide on a much-awaited booster dose policy, people in the know told BusinessLine.
“We will discuss the structure of the booster policy. We are in the process of identifying the priority group which needs to be administered the booster dose. We will hopefully come out with something concrete,” a source in the know said.
The meeting holds importance in view of the rising number of Omicron cases worldwide. According to experts, in the aftermath of the new variant of Covid alarm, people are flocking to hospitals to enquire about booster dose, whether they should go for it or not.
“We are also receiving a lot of calls asking about booster dose. First, we must focus on people who have not yet received their first and / or second doses, after which high-risk individuals such as frontline workers and medical professionals can receive a booster dosage. I also recommend that all hospitals perform the RT-PCR test which can identify gene also,” Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & Head of Department, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare & Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka told BusinessLine.
Currently, States have more than 21 crore Covid vaccine doses available with them. The Centre is also pushing to use up the unused stock as booster dose before their expiry date. The country has so far completed the full vaccination of 50 per cent of the eligible population.
