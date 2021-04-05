News

NTPC biggest gainer as discom dues improve

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 05, 2021

Power generators improved their payment recovery marginally in February, closing the month with total dues standing ₹521 crore leaner at ₹1,02,684 crore, according to figures released by the central government’s Praapti portal.

This follows a slide in January when the dues of the electricity distribution companies had risen by ₹529 crore to ₹1,03,205 crore.

The most prominent gainer among the generators is NTPC Ltd., which shaved off ₹2,420 crore from its tab, leaving ₹14,110 crore pending at the end of February. “NTPC realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from the Discoms (in the financial year 20-21) and for the first time, realization crossed 1 lakh crore,” the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Adani Power Ltd. had the worst record in February, with ₹585 crore adding on to its pending bills, bringing them to ₹17,179 crore at the end of the month. CLP India Private Ltd. and Sembcorp Energy India Ltd. also ended the month with an increased load.

Published on April 05, 2021

NTPC Ltd
