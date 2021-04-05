NTPC biggest gainer as discom dues improve

Power generators improved their payment recovery marginally in February, closing the month with total dues standing ₹521 crore leaner at ₹1,02,684 crore, according to figures released by the central government’s Praapti portal.

This follows a slide in January when the dues of the electricity distribution companies had risen by ₹529 crore to ₹1,03,205 crore.

The most prominent gainer among the generators is NTPC Ltd., which shaved off ₹2,420 crore from its tab, leaving ₹14,110 crore pending at the end of February. “NTPC realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from the Discoms (in the financial year 20-21) and for the first time, realization crossed 1 lakh crore,” the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Adani Power Ltd. had the worst record in February, with ₹585 crore adding on to its pending bills, bringing them to ₹17,179 crore at the end of the month. CLP India Private Ltd. and Sembcorp Energy India Ltd. also ended the month with an increased load.