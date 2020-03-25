NTPC’s installed capacity touches 58,816 MW

NTPC Ltd has increased its total installed capacity to 58,816 MW with the commissioning of second unit of 660 MW at Khargone Super Thermal Power Project in Madhya Pradesh.

With this, the total installed capacity of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC group has become 1,320 MW, 50,355 MW and 58,816 MW, respectively.

NTPC now has 55 power generation stations. This includes 24 coal-based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 hydro, 1 wind, 11 solar PV projects and 10 joint venture stations.