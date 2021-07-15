NTPC’s power generation 26% higher in first quarter

NTPC Ltd on Thursday said it has achieved over 100 billion units (BU) of cumulative generation in the current financial year.

Last fiscal year, the generation including subsidies had crossed 100 BU on August 7, indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, NTPC said in a statement

NTPC recorded a generation of 85.8 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2021, registering an increase of 26.3 per cent from 67.9 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year. On a standalone basis, NTPC generation increased by 19.1 per cent to 71.7 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2021 (60.2 BU).

NTPC Korba (2,600 MW) in Chattisgarh is the top performing thermal power plant in India with 97.61 per cent plant load factor between April to June 2021, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

With a total installed capacity of 66 GW at group level, NTPC has 71 power projects including 29 renewable projects. The firm has set a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Meanwhile, another central power PSU NHPC Ltd achieved its highest ever daily generation on Wednesday at 117.71 million units, the Ministry of Power said on Twitter. The previous highest daily generation of NHPC was 117.52 million units on June 24, 2020.