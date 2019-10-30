Nuclear Power Corporation identifies malware on one of its systems

A day after it was denied that there was any cyber attack on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP), the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has admitted that a malware - a software intentionally designed to cause damage to a computer, server, client or computer network - was identified in its system.

"Identification of a ‘malware in NPCIL system is correct. The matter was conveyed by CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team) - an expert group that handles computer security incidents - when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019," said a press release by AK Nema, AD(CP&CC) & Appellate Authority, NPCL.

The matter was immediately investigated by Department of Atomic Energy specialists. The investigation revealed that the infected personal computer belonged to a user who was connected to the internet and used for administrative purposes. This is isolated from the critical internal network. Investigation also confirms that the plant systems are not affected, the release said.

Also read: Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was not subject to cyber attack: Official

On Tuesday, R Ramdoss, Training Superintendent & Information Officer, in a statement clarified that 'Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was not subject to cyber attack.' The clarification came after the social media was agog with rumors of a cyber attack.

"This is to clarify KNPP and other Indian Nuclear Power Plants Control Systems are stand alone and not connected to outside cyber network and Internet. Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible. The KNPP units 1 and 2 are operating at 1,000 MW and 600 MW respectively without any operation or safety concerns," he said.