Number of coronavirus cases rises to 415 in India: Health Ministry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Medics put 'home quarantine' stamp on passengers after thermal screening in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Guwahati Railway Station. People arriving from different regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure amid rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.   -  PTI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 415, a spike from the 360 figure the night before, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, it said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday. It was not immediately clear where the new cases have come from.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases include 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added. Rajasthan reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said. Cases have been reported from across the country, including from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

