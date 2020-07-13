News

Number of Covid-19 cases spike up by 28,701 taking India’s tally to 8,78,254

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

“Thus, around 63.01 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

