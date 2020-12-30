Number of infections with UK mutant strain goes up to 20

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The number of travellers coming to India from the UK carrying the mutant strain has gone up to 20, from the earlier announced six on more samples being tested by labs.
So far, the 10 labs which are part of the consortium that carries out genetic sequencing has gene-mapped 107 samples out of the 114 positive cases found, with 20 people carrying the strain, official sources said on Wednesday.
Also read: Covid: UK strain pushes India to map 5% of all positive cases
While eight out of 20 samples tested in Delhi are found to have the UK strain, seven of 15 in Bengaluru, two in Hyderabad, one each in Kolkata and Pune were found carrying the UK mutation, which is 70 per cent more contagious than the prevailing strains.
Between November 25 and December 23, around 33,000 passengers arrived in India from the UK and 114 were found Covid-19 positive. These samples were sent to 10 designated labs located in different parts of the country and six of them were found to have the UK variant, the statement said.
Also read: Covid-19: New UK variant is 71% more transmittable than others, says CCMB
The government has temporarily suspended all flights from the UK till December 31. The RT-PCR test has been made compulsory for those arrived.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...