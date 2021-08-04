Number of new coronavirus cases in TN up marginally at 1,949

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased marginally to 1,949 (1,908 on Tuesday). However, Chennai reported a decline in new cases at 189 (203), but Coimbatore saw an increase to 226 (208). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,67,401.

After 2,011 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases has dropped to 20,117.

The number of deaths registered was 38 and 1,56,635 samples were tested.