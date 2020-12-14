Number of people returning to office in Nov up 10% from pre-Covid-19 levels: Survey

WorkInSync, a technology solution for hybrid workplaces from the suite of MoveInSync products, has said that its recent survey suggests that the number of people returning to office in November 2020 has risen to 10 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels (March 2020).

A statement from the company on Monday said, additionally, Mumbai and NCR lead the Return-to-Office trends currently at greater than 20 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, whereas Bangalore and Hyderabad are currently at less than 5 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels among metro cities.

However, 20 per cent of the rest of India has returned to work vs 10 per cent of metros pre-Covid-19 levels. The Return-to-Office index is based on WorkInSync and MoveInSync usage data that is collected with a sample size of four lakh plus employees across India.

While MoveInSync is India’s leading employee transport solution, WorkInSync helps employees seamlessly transition from remote to onsite work and converts offices into a Flexi-workplace. With WorkInSync, team managers can identify the resource needs of the workday and schedule their work from the office based on business requirement and employee eligibility, a statement from the company said.

ALSO READ: 90 per cent of office workers keen on hybrid work model: Report

The ‘Return-to-office’ index further shows that the number of people returning to office in November 2020 has risen to 10 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels (March 2020). The data also suggests that women employees are way ahead of their male counterparts in the effort to get back to office. While the rate of return to office is faster for women than men, the overall ratio of women vs men remains low at 0.53 vs 0.72 pre-Covid-19.

Companies in the pharma (27 per cent) and IT, ITeS; and BPO sectors (16 per cent) are returning to office at a faster rate, compared to pure-play software product companies.

The CEO of WorkInSync, Deepesh Agarwal, said, “The data clearly shows that India wants to get back to business as usual very quickly. The index is also indicating the fact that with the hope of a vaccine in 2021, return-to-office levels in IT, ITeS; and BPO sector could potentially reach 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by May 2021 and up to 80 per cent by September 2021.

Since the phase 2 of re-opening, there has been a consistent upward shift in the way employees have returned back to work and that trend will pick up pace in the next few months.

ALSO READ: Majority see a ‘thriving, new normal’ in the next few years: Survey