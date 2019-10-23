Nutraceuticals move up the value chain: From herbal extracts to proprietary ingredients

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Inclusive of herbal medicine, the Indian dietary supplements industry was pegged at $3.5 billion in 2018. With an anticipated CAGR of 12.7 per cent, it is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2023.
The market is dominated by domestic sales, with exports contributing a meagre 13 per cent, according to a report brought out by Sathguru Management Consultants and trade body ASSOCHAM.
Buoyed by the promising outlook, the domestic industry is moving from being traditional suppliers of herbal extracts, to taking a more science-driven approach to develop proprietary ingredients as well as forward integrating to formulate finished products, says Pushpa Vijayaraghavan of SMC.
The report cited Laila Nutraceuticals, Arjuna Natural Extracts and Olene Life as examples of companies that have moved up the value chain in recent years.
Another observable trend is the reshaping of the industry outlook for nutraceutical formulations based on consumer-driven trends, as companies embrace novel formulations and business models to keep pace with changing consumer preferences.
The sector has at least 50 companies with a size of over Rs 100 crore turnover. Domestic majors such as Dabur, Sami Labs, Emami, Himalaya and Patanjali have been able to scale up formulations and are laying emphasis on exports.
The definition of Nutraceuticals on a global stage is highly divergent. It could refer to products that range from isolated nutrients, dietary supplements, herbal medicines, functional foods, medical/ specific diets and beverages. In India, nutraceuticals and herbal medicinal products fall under the purview of different regulatory bodies, FSSAI, AYUSH or CDSCO, depending on the health claims made and ingredients used.
The Indian nutraceuticals industry is in a growth phase, with several key drivers such as consumer awareness, emphasis on prevention over cure and clinical receptiveness, being some of them.
India also fosters a thriving market for herbal extracts. Much of the traditional medicine practised worldwide can trace its roots to India, and the country is a hot bed for cultivation of herbal plants. The herbal extracts industry is estimated at $1.3 billion, with exports accounting for a sizeable 47 per cent of sales.
India also has the unique advantage of long-standing heritage and knowledge, when it comes to traditional medicines. Equipped with local sourcing and supply of raw materials, herbal extract manufacturers have emerged as highly price competitive in the global markets and have established a strong presence as a preferred supplier in many export markets.
Globally, herbal medicine is increasingly becoming mainstream, with the US, India and other countries introducing a separate pathway for herbal derived drugs.
Battling unregulated products remains a key challenge across segments, with increasing focus from regulatory authorities. FSSAI has taken steps towards curbing such practices and has recently signed an MoU with NADA for setting up of testing facilities across the country.
Additionally, the lack of a clear, internationally accepted definition of nutraceuticals poses export-related challenges. As global regulations continue to evolve, it is critical that Indian players stay abreast of developments with a focus on quality and regulatory compliance.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism