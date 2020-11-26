Observe Ambedkar’s death anniversary simply due to pandemic, urges Maharashtra Govt

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The Maharashtra Government has appealed to the followers of B R Ambedkar that his 64th Mahaparinirvana day should be observed simply at home, and they should not converge on the Chaityabhoomi memorial in Dadar, Mumbai due to ongoing Covid pandemic.
Every year on December 6, lakhs of followers of Ambedkar from various parts of the country, visit Chaityabhoomi, a revered memorial in Mumbai. Ambedkar was the driving force behind the Dalit Buddhist movement in the country.
A media statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said that the followers come to Chaityabhoomi every year on the occasion of Mahaparinirvana day. They are provided various civic services by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. However, this year the risk of coronavirus infection remains. There are restrictions on people coming together,
Considering this danger, in the last eight months, people of all religions have celebrated their festivals in a very simple manner. Followers of Ambedkar should express their gratitude towards their leaders from their homes and view an online State Government programme, which would be telecasted from Chaityabhoomi.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...