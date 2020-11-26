Observe Ambedkar’s death anniversary simply due to pandemic, urges Maharashtra Govt

The Maharashtra Government has appealed to the followers of B R Ambedkar that his 64th Mahaparinirvana day should be observed simply at home, and they should not converge on the Chaityabhoomi memorial in Dadar, Mumbai due to ongoing Covid pandemic.

Every year on December 6, lakhs of followers of Ambedkar from various parts of the country, visit Chaityabhoomi, a revered memorial in Mumbai. Ambedkar was the driving force behind the Dalit Buddhist movement in the country.

A media statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said that the followers come to Chaityabhoomi every year on the occasion of Mahaparinirvana day. They are provided various civic services by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. However, this year the risk of coronavirus infection remains. There are restrictions on people coming together,

Considering this danger, in the last eight months, people of all religions have celebrated their festivals in a very simple manner. Followers of Ambedkar should express their gratitude towards their leaders from their homes and view an online State Government programme, which would be telecasted from Chaityabhoomi.