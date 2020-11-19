Observe Chhath Puja in simple manner: Maharashtra Home Minister

The Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that 'Chhath Puja' should be observed in simple manner given the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He appealed to the North Indian community to not gather around water bodies such as lakes, ponds, river and sea coast and perform the puja.

'Chhath Puja' is an ancient Indian festival, which worships Sun as a deity near a water body. It is a very popular festival in North Indian states such as UP and Bihar. This year is being observed on Friday and Saturday.

The Home Minister in a media statement appealed to people to follow the state government's guidelines and avoid converging on river banks, beaches and other water bodies at sunrise and sunset.

The statement said that as per the guidelines, artificial ponds would be created with the help of municipal corporations and NGOs for devotees. Any kind of temporary structure such as mandap should not be erected. There is also a ban on bursting firecrackers and using loudspeakers during the festival.