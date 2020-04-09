News

Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

Asks for extending Railways lockdown

Odisha has extended the lockdown till April 30 and has requested Indian Railways also to comply with lockdown.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Railway Ministry maintained that a final decision has not yet been taken, amidst reports suggesting that there were discussions to run limited train services.

