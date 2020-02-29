Odisha government approves two investment projects worth ₹563 crore

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
The Odisha Government has approved two investment proposals worth ₹563 crore which will create employment for 1,273 people, officials said.
The project proposals got the nod of the state government at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Friday, they said.
The approved project included a proposal of Glen Industries Private Limited which planned to set up plastic food containers and moulded paper products manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 9,261 MT. The company will invest ₹63 crore which will provide employment to about 273 people.
The SLSWCA also approved the proposal of Jindal Aluminum Limited to set up an expansion for setting up 75,000 MT per annum aluminium extrusions plant with an additional investment of ₹500 crore and it will provide employment opportunities for 1,000 people.
