Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) will train members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Odisha in rubber slipper manufacturing, while empowering them to set up their manufacturing/ assembling units.

Odisha Government’s Department of Mission Shakti has mandated RCPSDC to improve livelihood opportunities for 2,000 SHG women members through market-focused skilling and entrepreneurship promotion in rubber slipper manufacturing.

Besides skill training, the project envisages providing support to set up at least 100 footwear manufacturing/assembling units, and facilitating credit linkage, branding and market connect with large retailers or export-houses to ensure the sustainability of the enterprises.

An MoU to this effect was signed by Mansi Nimbhal, State Mission Director-cum-CEO, Mission Shakti Department, and Saif Mohammad, CEO, RCPSDC.

“In a comprehensive skill-training exercise, SHG women members will be trained in all the aspects of footwear manufacturing from sourcing raw materials, storage, manufacturing, quality checking, packaging, warehousing, sales, bookkeeping to banking. The ultimate objective will be to ensure that 2,000 chosen women SHG members emerge as self-employed Hawai slipper manufacturers. Besides skill training, RCPSDC will facilitate SHGs/ producer groups to connect with large retailers or export-houses for work that could be outsourced,” said Mohammad.