The Odisha government has attracted significant new investments in the IT and electronics sectors. Four IT services companies have established operations in Bhubaneswar, while RIR Power Electronics Ltd, a semiconductor firm, has launched a new silicon carbide-based semiconductor device manufacturing facility at the EMC Park in Infovalley, Bhubaneswar.

The operations of the four IT companies — Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies — were inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The event was attended by Mukesh Mahaling, the StateMinister for Electronics & IT, and Sampad Chandra Swain, the Minister for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education, along with other officials.

More jobs

These IT centres are expected to generate over 2,000 jobs in Odisha within the next three years. “From IT to manufacturing, from research and development to professional services, Odisha’s industrial landscape is expanding rapidly. Our goal is to transform Odisha into a $500-billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047. The IT/ITeS and services sectors will play a crucial role in achieving these targets,” said Chief Minister Majhi. Bhubaneswar is quickly emerging as an IT/ITeS hub, with software exports from the state nearing $1 billion, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated what they call ‘India’s first silicon carbide manufacturing facility’, established by RIR Power Electronics Ltd, in Bhubaneswar. This facility, set up with an investment of ₹620 crore, is expected to significantly contribute to India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant semiconductor production hub, creating over 500 jobs ranging from R&D to factory operations.

Odisha is one of the few states to have introduced a dedicated semiconductor policy. In addition, the State’s flagship O-Chip Programme provides comprehensive support for semiconductor design startups, companies, and academic institutions.

