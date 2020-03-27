Offer prayers from home, Owaisi appeals to Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, has called upon Muslims to offer prayers from their homes.

He sought to impress upon them the importance of social distancing to check the spread of the coronavirus, through a video message and other social mediums. ,

Appealing to Muslims, he called upon them not to go for ‘Jumma namaz’ to Masjids and instead stay at home and offer their prayers. “I will also stay put at my home and offer prayers from home. Kindly do not go to Masjid to offer prayers,” he said in a video message.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Ulemas have also appealed to Muslims not to go to Masjids for prayers and instead offer prayers at home.

Owaisi said, “My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers at home and not to congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practising social distancing and preventing larger gatherings.”

Owaisi’s appeal is timely in the backdrop of some isolated Covid-19 cases of persons taking part in mass gatherings and then travelling in public transport, potentially causing infection in the community.

Masjids across the country see peak attendance on Friday when people gather to offer prayers.

“With regret I want to communicate to you that the coronavirus is in stage II, abide by the advice of the doctor community for social distancing, adhere to lockdown and curfew conditions. If this spreads, we will not be able to battle the virus. The rapid spread in Italy, the US, shows how difficult it is to contain it.”