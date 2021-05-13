Officers’ unions appeal to CVC to put annual transfers in PSBs on hold due to the pandemic

A three-pronged transformation
Mumbai, May 13
Four bank officers’ unions have requested the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) to direct public sector bank (PSB) managements to put the annual transfer of officers on hold for at least a year in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
The Unions, in a letter to CVC underscored that on account of imposition of lockdown in many States and pandemic compulsions, it will be very difficult for officers to shift to new locations, find transit accommodation, locate residential accommodation, transport household goods, etc. “...Most importantly, officers and their families will be exposed and will have much more chances of contracting Corona and facing the consequences for themselves and then spreading the disease,” they added.
The four unions which wrote to CVC are: All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, All India Bank Officers’ Association, Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress and National Organisation of Bank Officers. The unions observed that in terms of CVC’s extant guidelines, rotational transfer of officers after three years is required to be strictly carried out from sensitive seats/posts.
“Though it has further been clarified that the Commission’s advice is for change from the sensitive seat/ post, and not necessarily from the station, which is to be governed by the policy of the respective Institution.
“However, Banks are transferring officers to different centres to ensure gaining of knowledge as well as varied exposure in different areas of operations and geographies,” the Unions said.
The Unions appealed to CVC to direct all the banks to consider extending the tenure of any officer who has completed three years in a post, by minimum one year to obviate avoidable discomfort of the officers concerned on humanitarian grounds.
“As Frontline Covid Warriors (FLW), our banking fraternity is providing yeoman service across the nation. However, the number of casualties is on the rise with each passing day. Our country is grappling with record Covid-19 infections and the challenges posed by the pandemic are spreading its tentacles far and wide,” the letter said.
Unfortunate death of any victim of the pandemic not only does snatch a precious life, but also exposes the family of the deceased to unforeseen and humongous challenges, more so if the victim is the sole bread earner for the family, it added.
