Official: EU approves new Russia sanctions including on coal

PTI | Brussels, April 8 | Updated on: Apr 08, 2022
Men walk along by wagons loaded with coal at the Zlobino railway station in Russia‘s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia's lucrative energy industry

European Union countries have approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an EU embargo on coal imports in the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from war zones outside Kyiv.

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine, an official said Thursday on condition of anonymity because the official announcement had not yet been made.

The EU ban on coal is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year. In the meantime, the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

Published on April 08, 2022
