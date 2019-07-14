Okotech introduces three new uPVC window profiles

Okotech, a uPVC brand from Aparna Enterprises Ltd, has launched three new window profiles — Villa, Tilt-and-Turn and Arch Windows.

Aimed at enhancing the aesthetics of living spaces, the collection is made of lead-free uPVC compound and manufactured using world class extrusion machinery from Germany.

Designed using high precision moulds the profiles offer superior dimensional accuracy and great surface finish. It also comes with galvanised steel reinforcements, manufactured at Aparna’s metal forming plant. Apart from standard ready to use reinforcements, the new collection also provides customers the freedom to customise reinforcements based on their requirements as well.

Mahesh Choudhary, CEO, Okotech said, “Owing to their versatility, uPVC profiles are becoming the most sought after material for windows and doors. The launch of the new series is an extension of our vision to address this growing demand. Apart from expanding our product line we have also strengthened our production capacity by commissioning a new extrusion line. With this new high capacity machine, our production capacity has increased to 450 tonnes a month from 300 tonnes.”