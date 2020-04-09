Ola Group contributes ₹5 crore towards PM-CARES Fund, ₹3 crore towards CM’s Relief Funds

Should you lock in to the new Evoque?
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Ola Group, which operates the country’s largest mobility platform, has pledged a sum of ₹5 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support Covid-19 relief measures at a national level. The Group has also committed a sum of ₹3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various States.
“The outbreak of Covid-19 is a major global crisis and this is the time for the entire nation to come together to fight this pandemic. From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We, at Ola, will continue to work towards supporting the government’s efforts and help our communities in every way possible,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group, in a statement.
Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’. The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions. The Ola Group and its employees have already contributed ₹20 crore towards this cause, while its CEO has already forgone his one-year salary towards the fund. This long-term fund will help drivers and their families through and beyond this pandemic, through various initiatives including financial support for medical emergencies as well as essential supplies distribution in driver communities.
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...