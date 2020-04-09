Ola Group contributes ₹5 crore towards PM-CARES Fund, ₹3 crore towards CM’s Relief Funds

Ola Group, which operates the country’s largest mobility platform, has pledged a sum of ₹5 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support Covid-19 relief measures at a national level. The Group has also committed a sum of ₹3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various States.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 is a major global crisis and this is the time for the entire nation to come together to fight this pandemic. From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We, at Ola, will continue to work towards supporting the government’s efforts and help our communities in every way possible,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group, in a statement.

Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’. The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions. The Ola Group and its employees have already contributed ₹20 crore towards this cause, while its CEO has already forgone his one-year salary towards the fund. This long-term fund will help drivers and their families through and beyond this pandemic, through various initiatives including financial support for medical emergencies as well as essential supplies distribution in driver communities.