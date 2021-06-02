Ola launches free door delivery of oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients in Chennai

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Ola Foundation, the CSR arm of the ride hailing platform Ola, would provide free oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients under home quarantine here through its mobile application, the company said on Wednesday.
The company with initial supply of 500 oxygen concentrators has rolled out the "O2forIndia" programme to serve patients free of charge by offering door delivery of oxygen concentrators and pick-up, a release said.
The concentrators would be scaled up as per need, with about 10,000 such available across the country.
Ola Foundation has partnered with GiveIndia for the launch of the 'O2forIndia' initiative, it said.
To avail the service, patients who are under home quarantine, can place requests for oxygen concentrators through Ola mobile application by providing a few basic details.
"After submitting the necessary details, Ola will arrange for free home delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through cabs," the statement said.
After the patient gets better and no longer requires oxygen support, Ola would arrange for the oxygen concentrator to be picked up and thereafter to be 'sterilised' and ready for use by another patient, it said.
"Under our O2forIndia initiative, we hope to bring relief to the home-isolation patients in Chennai who need oxygen support," Ola COO Gaurav Porwal said.
The 'O2forIndia' initiative was launched in the presence of Greater Chennai city corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi here.
