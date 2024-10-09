Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is looking forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre to promote development and good governance.

On Tuesday evening, the former Chief Minister in response to a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the NC’s resounding victory in the elections, posted on X : “We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development & good governance”.

Omar’s response reflects the newly elected government’s intentions to build a cooperative relationship with the Union Government to achieve peace and development amidst a truncated Assembly.

On July 12, Union Home Ministry amended the Transaction of Business rules framed under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 and vested more powers in Lieutenant Governor vis-a-vis police, public order and All India Services. The had opposition political parties billed the move as an attempt to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and an attempt aimed at undermining the powers of the legislature.

Earlier, Omar had said that he would not contest in the elections until Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory. Later he gave in to the pressure from his party and changed the decision.

Striking balance with Centre

Political analysts believe that the new government will be left with no option but to strike a balance with the Union government to ensure seamless functioning of the government.

“There are ideological fault lines between the National Conference (NC) and the BJP, but the new government must focus on common ground and work on key issues such as development, governance, and regional stability while setting aside political differences for the greater good”, said Shahnawaz Hussain, a political analyst.

He said that smart negotiations with the Union government are crucial for maintaining smooth governance and driving key development initiatives in the State.

No benefit in confrontation

Omar Abdullah, who is poised to head the new alliance government, on Wednesday advocated for a cordial relationship with the Centre.

“ We can’t address any issue by having a confrontation with the Centre”, Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He said that it would be for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to have cordial relations with the Centre.

“We won’t accept the BJP’s politics, or it is not that the BJP will accept ours. We will persist in our opposition to the BJP, but that doesn’t mean we must oppose the Centre”, Omar said.

He said that the coalition government in the first cabinet meeting would pass the resolution, seeking the restoration of statehood.

Acknowledging a sharp divide between Kashmir and Jammu , he said that the incoming government would have a major responsibility of giving a sense of ownership to the people of Jammu.

“ The government that comes in the next few days will not be the government of NC or alliance, but it will be the government of every single individual regardless of who they voted for or if they voted at all”, he said.