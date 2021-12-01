Omicron Covid variant: Government defers resumption of scheduled international flights

Government on Wednesday deferred resumption of scheduled international flight considering the threat of new variant of corona virus, Omicron. Earlier, it was announced that flight will be resumed from December 15.

"The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a notice.

This decision has come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".

At a meeting to review the Covid situation, Modi was briefed about the global trends on coronavirus cases and officials highlighted those countries across the world have experienced multiple COVID-19 surges since the onset of the pandemic. In a meeting on November 27, the prime minister highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as 'at risk'.

He also asked the officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.