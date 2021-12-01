Omicron Covid variant scare: Seven-day quarantine for those arriving in Maha from ‘at risk’ countries

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from ‘at-risk’ countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.
The list of ‘at risk’ countries is announced by the Union government.
According to an updated list, the countries designated as “at-risk” are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines.
If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital.
In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.
Passengers from other than at-risk countries will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days’ home quarantine.
If found positive the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added.
