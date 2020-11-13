On a mission to take ‘drop-in ICUs’ to every taluk

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
India struggles with an acute shortage of healthcare professionals and lack of critical healthcare services in rural areas. From mobile vans to telemedicine, much has been tried to bridge the healthcare gap between India and Bharat.
Now, here comes yet another effort. City-based Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates (CIPACA) is on a mission to set up affordable and standardised tertiary-level intensive care units (ICUs) in every taluk.
Founded by Dr Raja Amarnath, a seasoned critical care operations specialist, the five-year-old CIPACA currently operates more than 200 ICU beds across 10 hospitals, nine of them outside Chennai.
“In the next 2-3 years, we aim to make ICUs available in at least 500 taluks in rural India. We want to achieve this by collaborating with local hospitals,” said Amarnath.
While developed nations have more than 10 ICU beds for 1 lakh population, India has only 2.5 ICU beds per lakh, and about 80 per cent of these are in the metros. But 70 per cent of the Indian population lives in rural areas.
How does CIPACA intend to achieve its goal, especially amid barriers such as high costs and lack of hospital facilities?
The organisation follows the ‘drop-in ICU’ model, where it sets up an ICU in any hospital that offers space and some basic infrastructure.
It is estimated that an ICU bed typically costs ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh per day in corporate hospitals in big cities, while in tier II towns the cost is ₹40,000-60,000. On the other hand, a CIPACA-managed hospital charges just ₹20,000 per day for a ventilator patient in a small town like Dindigul.
Dr Vignesh Raj, Managing Director, Raja Rajeshwari Hospital, in Dindigul, describes how things changed after CIPACA came on board this March.
“They have a trained team of intensivists, staff nurse, duty doctors etc. Each ICU patient is monitored through CCTV and they also have access to super specialities in Chennai and, if needed, abroad. This completes the entire system,” he says. CIPACA is already in talks with a few State governments to set up ICU operations at government hospitals in small towns and says the response has been positive.
