On Independence Day, avoid large congregations, maintain social distancing: Home Ministry

Due to the pandemic, the Independence Day this year will be celebrated by avoiding large congregations, maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation and following all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“All the programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,” said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The ceremony at the Red Fort consists of presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after PM’s speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.
Similarly, at the State and district levels, the ceremony will be conducted by the Chief Ministers and District Magistrates respectively.
It may be ensured that National Flag is hoisted at all State Capitals/Districts/Block/Panchayat levels, the statement added.
“Performance of the Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with Independence movement and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” the statement said
It further added that it would be appropriate that the theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is suitably spread and publicised among the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and on social media during Independence Day celebrations.
