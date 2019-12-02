News

One arrested for ₹41.50-crore GST fraud in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

One person was arrested in Chennai for issuing fake invoices amounting to ₹35.17 crore, and passing on fraudulent input GST credit of ₹6.34 crore.

Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai South, KM Ravichandran, ordered the arrest of K Imran Khan, authorised person of Askar Enterprises and eight other proprietorship concerns for being involved in issuing fake invoices amounting to ₹35.17 crore and passing on fraudulent input GST credit of ₹6.34 crore.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Economic offences-II, Egmore. The accused was remanded to judicial custody till December, 12. Further investigation is being conducted, says a press release issued by Ram Kumar Gopal, Assistant Commissioner, GST, Chennai.

Published on December 02, 2019
GST
fraud
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India, Sweden to work together in AI, future mobility