One arrested for ₹41.50-crore GST fraud in Chennai

One person was arrested in Chennai for issuing fake invoices amounting to ₹35.17 crore, and passing on fraudulent input GST credit of ₹6.34 crore.

Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai South, KM Ravichandran, ordered the arrest of K Imran Khan, authorised person of Askar Enterprises and eight other proprietorship concerns for being involved in issuing fake invoices amounting to ₹35.17 crore and passing on fraudulent input GST credit of ₹6.34 crore.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Economic offences-II, Egmore. The accused was remanded to judicial custody till December, 12. Further investigation is being conducted, says a press release issued by Ram Kumar Gopal, Assistant Commissioner, GST, Chennai.