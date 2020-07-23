One man’s vision cannot be substitute for national vision: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one man’s vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision.
Gandhi’s attack on the Prime Minister came as part of a series launched by him on Twitter, where he seeks to explain the India-China conflict at the border.
The Congress leader said there is no clear-cut vision for the country going forward.
He had earlier accused the PM of only being bothered about his image and the BJP had hit back at him alleging that he is indulging in “mudslinging”.
BJP president J P Nadda had accused Gandhi of attempting to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, saying it shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.
The former Congress chief said one has to deal with the Chinese psychologically from a position of strength and if they sense weakness, “then you had it“.
“PM is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” he said on Twitter along with a two-minute video on the Chinese aggression at the LAC.
Gandhi said he is agitated because he can see a huge opportunity being lost by India.
“I can see that a huge opportunity is being lost. Why? Because we are not thinking long term; because we are not thinking big and because we are disturbing our internal balance.
“We are fighting amongst each other. Just look at the politics. All day long; all day long; Indian is fighting Indian. And, it is because there is no clear cut vision going forward,” he noted.
The Congress leader said he knows that PM is his opponent and it is his responsibility to question him.
“My responsibility is to ask questions and put pressure on him so he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. It’s not there. I can tell you, guaranteed, it’s not there and that’s why China’s is in there today,” he alleged.
Explaining how to respond to China, he said the first thing is you should not take on China without a vision. “And by that I don’t mean a national vision. I mean an international vision.”
He said the Belt and road initiative by China is an attempt to change the nature of the planet.
“India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And, it has to become a global idea. So that’s the thing that’s going to protect India, (it) is actually thinking big,” he said.
Gandhi said India has a border dispute with China and this issue has to be resolved. “But we have to change our approach, we have to change how we think.”
“This is the point at which the road parts. If we go this way we become a major player, if we go this way, we become irrelevant,” he noted.
Gandhi has launched a series of videos through social media platforms while speaking on the India-China border conflict.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...