One Point One Solutions, a leading business process management service provider, has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up three times to ₹6 crore against ₹2 crore logging in the same period last year.

Income increased 17 per cent to ₹41 crore (₹35 crore). EBITDA was up 71 per cent at ₹15 crore (₹9 crore). EBITDA margin increased to 36 per cent from 25 per cent.

The company has added a new-age client Tata Digital in the September quarter and expects a higher volume from the client. Two other clients Razorpay and Jubilant FoodWorks ramped up their service requirements from the company. It has also added more clients in the quarter and the processes are expected to go live in the December quarter, it said.

The average seat realisation for the current quarter has improved by 5 per cent as compared to the previous quarter. The company has appointed two new leaders with wide experience in the sales team. The company has raised ₹106 crore by issuing warrants.

Surge in market traction

The company experienced a notable surge in market traction, driven by strategic initiatives in account-based marketing programs, robust digital marketing campaigns and leveraging the expansive network of the company’s dedicated sales teams. The digital marketing programs, have effectively amplified the brand visibility and engagement, said the company.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said the growth in overall profit of the company would further improve due to expansion in the international markets and the signing of new clients this year.

The account-based marketing programs have proven instrumental in targeting key accounts with personalised and impactful strategies, fostering meaningful connections with potential clients, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit