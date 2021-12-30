Ongoing wet spell over East, North-East to end tomorrow

The ongoing wet spell over east and north-east India set up by an itinerant western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation may last till tomorrow (Friday) and may turn dry and cold thereafter.

North-west India has already fallen under a cold spell after the western disturbance took leave of the region and moved towards east and north-east India. It is currently located over north-east Uttar Pradesh as a cyclonic circulation while a second circulation was spotted over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Cold/severe cold wave expected

Minimum (night) temperatures may fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of north-west and central India until tomorrow (Friday) and no significant change thereafter. East India too may not witness the mercury dip drastically until Friday but it may fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions may persist over parts of Punjab until January 3, 2022, over north Rajasthan from tomorrow (Friday) January 3, and over Haryana and Chandigarh until January 2. Dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and east India on Friday.

The latter has pulled out a trough to south Madhya Pradesh, which is extending the unstable weather (rain, thundershowers, lightning or hail). Isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over east Bihar, Jharkhand, north Interior Odisha, west Bengal and Sikkim.

Light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya today (Thursday) and dry weather over the region thereafter. Dry weather is forecast also over north-west and central India during next 4-5 days.

Intense western disturbance

The lull in weather will be interrupted mildly by an incoming feeble western disturbance. It may at best affect parts of the hills of north-west India from the night of New Year Day. Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh until January 3.

What will really shake up the cold snap over north-west India will be an intense (active) western disturbance that will check in from across the international border and affect the region from January 4 to 7. Isolated heavy falls are forecast on January 5 and 6 and over the plains from January 5 to 7.

An intense western disturbance often kicks up an induced offspring circulation after being fed by moisture swept in from the north Arabian Sea. The offspring is what really turns the parent western disturbance a virulent system to trigger fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the hills and plains.

Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during January 5 to 7 while light isolated rainfall could be the potential outcome over Madhya Pradesh, South Rajasthan and Gujarat on January 6 and 7.