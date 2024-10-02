As Maharashtra’s assembly elections approach, the issue of the long-pending onion subsidy has come to the forefront, with nearly 12,947 farmers yet to receive the promised financial assistance. Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association has urged the State Government to release the full subsidy amount into farmers’ accounts before the election code of conduct comes into force.

The onion subsidy scheme was announced following a sharp drop in onion prices a year and a half ago. The State government declared a payment of ₹350 per quintal to onion farmers who sold their produce between February 1 and March 31, 2023. A maximum subsidy of 200 quintals per farmer was set. However, many farmers who were eligible for the subsidy have not received the full amount yet, despite fulfilling all documentation requirements. Additionally, a re-evaluation of previously ineligible applications led to more farmers being declared eligible for the subsidy.

Growers’ body lashes out

In Nashik district alone, the total number of eligible farmers is 9,988, with a subsidy amount of ₹18.58 crore awaiting disbursement. In Dharashiv district, 272 farmers are entitled to ₹1.20 crore in subsidies, while 277 farmers in Pune Rural are waiting for ₹78.24 lakh.

With election season looming, the ruling government has made several announcements to attract votes, but farmers’ groups argue that the failure to deliver the onion subsidy is an example of neglect. Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, called the delay a “mockery” of farmers. He said, “The government, which claims to stand for farmers and the common people, has failed to deliver the promised financial relief. They must immediately release the remaining subsidy amount in a single installment.”