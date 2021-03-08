Online custom furniture platform WoodenStreet to invest $4-5 million to expand warehousing capacity

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
WoodenStreet, a Jaipur-based online custom furniture platform, is to invest $4-5 million in the next two-three years to expand its warehousing capacity by five-fold to 50 lakh sq ft across the country, the company said.
The firm also plans to hire 250-300 individuals from logistics and supply-chain domain.
“At the core of this planned expansion, we have set afoot a larger drive of broadening our business at the grassroots level,” said WoodenStreet CEO Lokendra Ranawat.
“By augmenting our expansion to a Make-in-India initiative, we plan to empower local artisans through our platform, enabling them to expand their trade horizons across the nation and making it easier for them to do business,” he added.
The company plans to reach more than 100 stores across the country in the next 36 months.
Last year, it had expanded its presence across West Bengal, Kerala and the Delhi-National Capital Region by opening new experience stores.
WoodenStreet recently launched its largest national warehouse in Jodhpur (with an area of more than 2.5 lakh sq ft). Currently, it maintains 20 warehouses and distribution centres with a total area of 10 lakh sq ft spread across the country.
