Online festival sales boom with a 28% rise in order volume

E-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho have reported significant jump in order volumes, as overall e-commerce saw 28 per cent order volume growth in the first two days of 2022 festival sale (September 23& 24) compared with first two days of the festival sale of 2021 (October 3&4).

Unicommerce, a SaaS platform for post-purchase experience management, arrived at the 28 per cent figure by analysing and comparing data of over seven million orders/items that were processed during the first two days of the sale for the calendar 2022 with data from first two days of the sale in 2021.

The sale figures reported by e-commerce companies also support this data. Internet commerce unicorn Meesho said it has clocked 87.6 lakh orders on Day 1 of its flagship festival sale event which is up by “almost 80 per cent from day one of 2021 sale.”

Further, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2022 witnessed 1.6 million concurrent users per second on its app. Amazon.in also saw single largest day of Prime sign-ups, which is “1.9X higher than last year.”

Category-wise sales

Personal care segment in the overall sale pie saw a 70 per cent YoY order volume growth, according to Unicommerce. The fashion industry continues to be the dominant category, with maximum order volumes, followed by sectors such as home decor, gifting products, furniture, and jewellery.

Unicommerce also saw over 32 per cent YoY growth in festival order volumes for Tier-III cities and over 20 per cent growth in Tier-II volumes. Tier-I cities reported a 28 per cent rise in order volume growth.

Bharat buys more

Adding to this, Amazon said, “Two out of three products sold on Amazon Fashion were to customers from Tier 2/3 cities and towns.” Metro cities contributed to 36 per cent of the sales for Amazon Fashion and over 68 per cent of new customers came from non-metro cities.

In the case of Meesho, Utkrishta Kumar, CXO- Business, said, “With ~85 per cent of orders and ~75 per cent of sellers coming from Tier-2+ cities, we are humbled to have created a far-reaching impact in the deepest corners of the country. We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, empower MSMEs, and further boost accessibility and affordability for our heterogenous base of consumers.”