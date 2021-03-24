News

Online learning startup Zotalabs raises $125,000 in seed round

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 24, 2021

Online learning startup Zotalabs has raised $100,000 in a seed-funding round, which the company will use to create a subscription-based platform to provide students access to K-12 education globally.

The round was led by Dhianu Das (co-founder of Alfa Ventures), while Prashant Narang (Co-founder of Agility Venture Partners) served as the round’s India Accelerator, the company said in a statement.

The round saw participation from Bhavesh Jain (Chief Revenue Officer, Transa CIBIL), Sandeep Jain (CEO at Value Unlocked and ex-Strategy Head, HT Media), Deepak Goyal (ex-Financial Controller, ISS Thailand), Ankur Shrivastava (Founder, Gen Real Property) and Vatsal Jain (IIM-A alumni).

“The pandemic’s closure of classrooms has led to a rise in online education and virtual classes. This has translated into a demand for ed-tech startups and online virtual learning companies in India. The last 25 startups in education have raised as much as $795 million in funding, and that’s what we were banking on through Zotalabs’ seed round,” said Prashant Narang, Co-founder of Agility Venture Partners.

The company plans to use the seed fund for team development, product growth and technological enhancements. It also aims to expand its presence across South-east Asia and develop deeper insights for learners in the K-12 segment.

Published on March 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.