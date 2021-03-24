Online learning startup Zotalabs raises $125,000 in seed round

Online learning startup Zotalabs has raised $100,000 in a seed-funding round, which the company will use to create a subscription-based platform to provide students access to K-12 education globally.

The round was led by Dhianu Das (co-founder of Alfa Ventures), while Prashant Narang (Co-founder of Agility Venture Partners) served as the round’s India Accelerator, the company said in a statement.

The round saw participation from Bhavesh Jain (Chief Revenue Officer, Transa CIBIL), Sandeep Jain (CEO at Value Unlocked and ex-Strategy Head, HT Media), Deepak Goyal (ex-Financial Controller, ISS Thailand), Ankur Shrivastava (Founder, Gen Real Property) and Vatsal Jain (IIM-A alumni).

“The pandemic’s closure of classrooms has led to a rise in online education and virtual classes. This has translated into a demand for ed-tech startups and online virtual learning companies in India. The last 25 startups in education have raised as much as $795 million in funding, and that’s what we were banking on through Zotalabs’ seed round,” said Prashant Narang, Co-founder of Agility Venture Partners.

The company plans to use the seed fund for team development, product growth and technological enhancements. It also aims to expand its presence across South-east Asia and develop deeper insights for learners in the K-12 segment.