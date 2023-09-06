OpenAI will host its first developer conference this fall, as the ChatGPT-maker looks to bolster interest in its products while facing growing competition from other artificial intelligence companies.

In a blog post Wednesday, the AI startup said it will hold the event, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on Nov. 6. The company said it will host hundreds of developers from around the world, offering sessions with its technical staff and giving attendees a chance to look at the new tools it’s building. OpenAI also plans to livestream a keynote presentation.

With the event, OpenAI joins a long list of larger tech firms that host developer events to deepen ties with third-party app makers and also show off their product pipeline to a broader audience.

OpenAI said more than two million developers use its GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E and Whisper AI models. Both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 are used to operate ChatGPT. The company first rolled out its application programming interface, which developers can use to add its AI models to their apps, in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said in the blog post.

