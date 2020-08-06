Opposition attacks Centre over missing documents on Chinese incursions

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The Opposition parties alleged on Thursday that the Centre pulled out a Defence Ministry document that admitted Chinese incursions into Indian territories from the Ministry's website.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to name China. "Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts," he said in Twitter.
Later, while addressing his party's workers in Bihar through video conferencing, Gandhi paid tributes to personnel of the Bihar Regiment for their supreme sacrifice in the stand-off with Chinese forces in Laddakh. Gandhi said the situation at the border with China was worrisome and the integrity and security of the country was of prime concern to him. He reiterated that the territorial integrity of India and its foreign policy were above party and partisan politics.
Senior Congress spokesman Ajay Maken said the Defence Ministry document contradicted the Prime Minister's statement at the all-party meeting on the incursions. "The Defence Ministry document clearly says that the Chinese transgressed along the border in various places in Ladakh. This happened much before PM's statement. Why did the Prime Minister lie to the country?" Maken asked.
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Modi misled the nation. "On June 19 (at the all-party meeting), PM categorically misled the nation. The Ministry of Defence puts out a document which then disappears! Whatever the PM and his government are trying to hide is very serious and the government must clearly tell the truth," Yechury said.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Purchase a pre-owned car with right set of documents and right financing
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...