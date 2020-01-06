Opposition attacks Sangh Parivar over violence in JNU

At least 18 students and two faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are admitted in AIIMS here in a critical stage following violence on the campus. Senior leaders of the opposition have rushed to the campus and to the AIIMS and alleged that the RSS-BJP-ABVP combine is behind the violence.

Students who were protesting against fee hike in JNU told BusinessLine that they were brutally attacked by going from outside, the Delhi Police and students belonging to ABVP.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who visited students at AIIMS said: "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head."

Opposition parties have started a protest in front of the Police Headquarters. "Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda," said Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPI(M).

A student told BusinessLine that he and four others were surrounded by a group of people with iron rods but got escaped without injuries as they locked themselves in a room.