Opposition condemns raids at Twitter offices

The Opposition parties condemned the raids by Delhi Police at the offices of Twitter. They urged the Centre to stop targeting those who criticise it.

Delhi police searching Twitter India offices and questioning employees is symptomatic of the Narendra Modi Government's fear and suppression of the truth, the Congress said in a statement. "BJP's thuggery will crumble before the might of India's democracy," the party said. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet that the dictator got scared.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the priority of these times is to focus on providing healthcare, medicines and vaccines. "Union Home Minister instead unleashes Delhi Police on a social media platform to intimidate it for petty & partisan political purposes. Inhuman. Shameful," he said.