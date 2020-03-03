Opposition fret over PM Modi’s social media break

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he is mulling on taking a break from social has put the opposition in a tizzy.

Calling it “a prelude to banning” social media on India, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good and for positive and useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate.”

Political commentator Sudheendra Kulkarni, who was a former aide to ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also took to Twitter to express his fear and warned people that it could be a “big assault on…freedom of expression.”

He wrote: "A big assault on Indian people's FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION and COMMUNICATION - and hence on DEMOCRACY- could be coming. Time to be vigilant.”

The sudden announcement from PM Modi, who has more than 53 million followers on Twitter, created a storm on the microblogging site.

He tweeted: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

While Twitteratis remained perplexed over this announcement, with #NoSir and #NoModiNoTwitter trended on Twitter, opposition leaders came up with speculation that the microblogging site will soon be banned for all.

While some speculated that the move could have something to do with 'Women's Day' that will be observed this year on March 8, Sunday, others said that Modi's could be launching a made in India social media platform.